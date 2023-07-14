The rapper Sido gave up hard drugs after a psychiatric stay – but he continues to smoke pot and now even sells cannabis. An interview about his consumption, his role as a role model and hip-hop culture.

Mr. Würdig, in 2022 you were treated for drug addiction in a psychiatric clinic. You no longer take any drugs, you said afterwards – apart from cannabis. Why are you excluding this drug?

I told everyone in the clinic that I was excluding it for myself. Smoking weed has always been a part of me and has never harmed me. I couldn’t hurt myself with smoking weed. It encourages my creativity, it brings me to a calm level, without smoking weed I would be way too wired. Of course I wasn’t allowed to smoke weed while I was in the clinic. But I always said: After that I’ll start again. My doctors would have liked me to stop it too. But what should they have done?