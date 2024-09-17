Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested this Monday (16) in Manhattan, New York (USA) after being the target of several complaints that characterized him as a “violent sexual predator”.

According to authorities, the American rapper “participated on an ongoing basis in a widespread scheme of abuse of women and others.”

Diddy Combs was indicted on Tuesday (17) in a New York federal court for organized crime conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and human trafficking. The artist plans to plead not guilty, according to the broadcaster CNN.

The indictment alleges that, beginning in 2009, the rapper assaulted women on multiple occasions, “punching, punching, dragging, throwing objects and kicking” them.

Diddy Combs is also accused of manipulating women through acts such as distributing narcotics, intimidating or using violence to engage in “orchestrated sexual activities with sex workers.”

In addition, the rapper is also accused of being the head of a criminal enterprise, Combs Enterprise, whose members were involved in sex trafficking, forced labor, human trafficking, narcotics crimes, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice, among others.

Diddy allegedly used his company and employees to “conduct, facilitate and cover up his sexual abuse and trafficking” and, according to prosecutors, gained the loyalty of his company members through violence and threats.

The rapper is also said to have “intimidated, manipulated, bribed and threatened people who witnessed the crimes committed by members and associates of the company.”

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told CNN that his client “is innocent” of the charges.

The 54-year-old musician’s indictment comes after he was charged with 10 counts of sexually assaulting and raping women last year, allegations Diddy has denied.

However, in May, the rapper issued a public apology after a 2016 video surfaced of him kicking and dragging his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura through the hallways of a Los Angeles hotel.

In March of this year, authorities executed two search and seizure warrants at his properties in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a federal investigation into sex trafficking, drug trafficking and illegal gun possession.

Police found weapons, lubricants and bottles in rapper Diddy’s house

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, said at a news conference on Tuesday that police found firearms and ammunition, several boxes of lubricant and more than 1,000 bottles at rapper Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami after searches in March, details of which have only now been revealed.

Among the weapons found in his luxury residences were three AR-15 rifles, two of which were found broken in the wardrobe of his Miami bedroom, along with magazines full of ammunition.

Additionally, electronic devices containing images and videos of Diddy’s forced encounters between women and sex workers – dubbed “freak offs” by the rapper – which typically involved drugs such as ketamine (also called ketamine), ecstasy and GHB, and could last for several days, were also found.

According to the prosecutor, Diddy used his associates, employees and others, including supervisors, personal assistants and security guards, to “help hide his abuse.”

These people would book hotel rooms and fill them with supplies, such as drugs, baby oil, lubricants, or extra bedding, and then clean them.

Williams’ office was also tasked with prosecuting pedophile Jeffrey Epstein before his suicide. Asked at the press conference if he was concerned about Diddy’s safety, the attorney denied there was any connection between what happened to Epstein and “what may or may not happen” to the rapper.

Williams spoke about his intention to keep Diddy in jail before trial, as “there is the possibility of pretrial detention in cases like this and we believe it is justified.”

The prosecutor added that the investigation is ongoing and thanked witnesses and victims for “helping to clarify” the case.