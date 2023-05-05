Rapper Dima Bamberg, also known as Schokk, drove through the cities in the company of musician Akim Apachev Donbass to support the participants of the special operation. In an interview with Izvestia on Thursday, May 4, he spoke about the reasons for this decision and the features of concerts in the context of a special operation.

Dima Bamberg is an ethnic German. In the 1990s, his family repatriated from Kazakhstan to Europe. However, the rapper says he has always considered himself Russian. The performer writes songs and performs in Russian. In May last year, together with his wife, the artist moved from Germany to Russia, and six months later, the German rapper asked for political asylum in the Russian Federation.

Dima Bamberg admitted that he wanted to go to the Donbass without concerts and advertising. He was invited by Akim Apachev and showed such cities as Mariupol, Donetsk, Lugansk.

“We traveled a long way, we started from Melitopol, then we were in Vasilievka, in Tokmak, then we drove to Mariupol, where Dima Bamberg joined us. This is his first visit, I am glad that he is with us on this trip. Next was Donetsk, and now Lugansk is at the end of our tour of the Donbass and Novorossiya. In Lugansk, Dima is endlessly photographed. Now he understands that he is very much loved here. Russia is on fire. In fact, there are not so many of us in this cultural trench. And I’m glad that Dima is now with us, ”Akim Apachev, a military commissar and rapper from Mariupol, shared his impressions of the joint “tour”.

The musicians helped the volunteers, came to the hospital, performed for the fighters. Akim said that the most important thing in their trip is to show complicity, to show people that they are “in the most difficult time for our country, we are in the most difficult place for it.”

Many performers, in order to support the military, come to the territories where a special operation is being carried out to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. It was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.