Rapper Bamberg said that the club’s security accused him of extremism because of the Russian flag

Rapper Schokk (Dmitry Bamberg) in conversation with RIA News revealed the details of the incident when he was forbidden to bring the Russian flag on stage in one of the Moscow clubs.

According to the musician, the guards tried to accuse him of extremism, and after an emotional response from the stage, they called the police.

Bamberg said that he “managed to draw public attention to this absurdity,” and law enforcement agencies figured out the situation and did not complain to him.

On May 20, rapper Schokk complained from the stage that he was forbidden to carry the Russian flag during his concert, held at the Urban club in the Flacon art space. According to him, it was smuggled in secretly.

The organizers, commenting on the indignation of the musician, said in an informal conversation that they did not let people in with flags because of possible provocations.