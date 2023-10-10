The rapper Pablo Hasél has maintained that “all those retaliated against without exception should be included” in a possible amnesty law, a condition of the pro-independence parties to invest the PSOE candidate for re-election in the Presidency of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. “My longest sentence, three years, has everything to do with 1-O,” he defended in an interview this Tuesday in the newspaper Vilaweb collected by Europa Press, in which he has also denied having any evidence that he and the rapper Josep Miquel Arenas, known as ‘Valtonyc’, are present in the negotiation of the law.

The rapper has pointed out that “the amnesty should be total, not only in the Catalan national framework, which leaves out many victims of reprisals, but at the state level,” and has criticized including the police because they already have impunity guaranteed by the State. , in his words. He has also accused Junts and ERC of forgetting about these retaliated against (including themselves), of helping their repression and criminalization, and of taking advantage of them for electoral purposes: “Now that they see that they have lost so many thousands of votes and that “Every day they are more discredited, they pretend that they care about us.”

Hasél has been in prison since February 2021, when he was detained by the Mossos d’Esquadra at the University of Lleida to serve the sentence imposed by the National Court for glorifying terrorism and insulting the Crown. In December 2021, the Supreme Court confirmed a sentence that sentenced the singer to two years and six months in prison for obstruction of justice and threats. Hasél spread on social networks the image of a witness who, supposedly, he had testified in a trial against a friend of the rapper. Hasél’s friend accused a local police officer of having attacked him, but the witness’s statement did not benefit him. The singer, according to the sentence, met the witness in Lleida and threatened him for testifying against his friend. For this fact he was sentenced to two years and six months. In 2014, the National Court sentenced Hasél to two years in prison for uploading songs to YouTube that praised ETA, Grapo, Terra Lliure, Al Qaeda… After several appeals, the sentence was final, but it was suspended for three years during which Hasél he should not commit a crime. The singer did not let the agreed time pass and published tweets praising terrorism and the song against Juan Carlos I, for which he was sentenced to nine months for which he ended up entering Ponent.

On February 16, 2021, the Mossos carried out one of the most high-profile arrests: that of Hasél. Dozens of agents showed up at the rectorate of the University of Lleida where he had locked himself in with several of his associates. The agents arrested him and transferred him to the Ponent prison to serve, in principle, a nine-month sentence for glorifying terrorism and insulting the Crown. In addition, of the nine months, Hasél had to pay a fine of 40,000 euros. He has not paid it and the non-payment was replaced by a prison sentence greater than that of the crime committed, so that the nine months of prison were transformed into two years and one month. Hasél will finish serving this sentence in March 2023, but he has more sentences. Hasél was sentenced to six months in prison for attacking a TV3 journalist who was covering the confinement of some students. In total, due to the addition of sentences and non-payment of fines, he will not be released from prison until April 14, 2027.

