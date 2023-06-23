Emma Marrone was offended during a live by Wayne Santana. The rapper born from the Dark Polo Gang group, from 2021 began his solo career, arriving at success with his first studio album Ginger juice Vol.2. The singer, during a live broadcast, answered a question from one of the fans, but the words he used were not liked by Emma Marrone’s fans at all.

“But Tony Effe is f *****do Emma Marrone?”. The singer and Tony Effe, Wayne Santana’s ex ‘partner’ in the DPG, made a song together “Taxi to the Moon”. So I work. The answer of Mr. Santana Wayne, born Umberto Violo: “Oh God but I hope not bro, I hope he’s not in such bad shape bro”.

The social comments were not long in coming: “Wayne Santana, musician, finds himself live with his followers mocking @MarroneEmma between misogynistic and offensive jokes. In truth he described himself: he is very badly (really much) an artist who, a few days after the release of his single, instead of thinking about the music and how to spin the piece, is the coglioncello on social media. Embarrassing!”, “Wayne Santana’s horrendous misogynistic response blows up the storm on the Catania rapper”, “To begin with, this is who is he?”, “I’m embarrassed for him”, and so on. Marrone is perfectly capable of speaking for herself but we doubt she will give Santana Wayne any attention.

The reference to the fact that Emma is therefore not attractive is quite clear, but the fall in style did not please the fans of the “Mezzo Mondo” singer who severely attacked him. For the moment Marrone has not replied, but unfortunately it would not be the first time that Emma has been targeted. But it is also true that Amici’s former competitor has repeatedly shown that he has broad shoulders and will probably drop the colleague’s unfortunate joke without giving any weight.