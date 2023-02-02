Announcement of a Morad concert in a street in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The rapper Morad has been arrested again this Thursday afternoon in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), very close to his home. The urban music singer is accused of attacking law enforcement officers for allegedly threatening to kill a local police officer. The young man, who is 23 years old, remains at the Mossos d’Esquadra de L’Hospitalet police station, waiting for his statement to be taken. The Mossos will decide if he sleeps in the dungeons and goes to court or if they release him.

Morad’s arrest was the consequence, according to defense sources, of a traffic discussion. The singer, who is prohibited from entering the Florida neighborhood due to repeated incidents, was in the Plaza de Europa surrounded by friends and next to a badly parked car. According to the same sources, the local police have warned of the infringement and imposed a fine. Morad intervened in the subsequent confrontation between the police and his friends and suggested that, in any case, they take him into custody. At one point in the discussion, according to police sources, Morad threatened to kill one of the officers and accused them of racism.

The singer will foreseeably avail himself of his right not to testify before the Mossos. His lawyer, Fernando Martínez, has denounced in conversation with this newspaper the “excess zeal” of the police when it comes to Morad. He recalled that the singer, with a legion of young followers throughout Europe, who spends long periods outside of Catalonia without having any incidents with the security forces. When he returns to L’Hospitalet, however, he is often involved in clashes with the police. The rapper has his current address in a flat in the Plaza de Europa in the municipality, a large area, recently built and with tall buildings.

Last October, the Mossos arrested Morad accused of instigating the public disorders that occurred a few days earlier in the La Florida neighborhood, where he usually meets with his friends. During the incidents cars and containers were burned. That episode caused a judge to issue a restraining order against Morad, who has not been able to approach the streets of Florida since then under risk of being arrested and violating a precautionary measure.

