The rapper Morad has accepted two years in prison for having instigated a crowd to throw stones at police officers who, in response to complaints from neighbors, went to L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) in August 2021 while recording, without permission, a music video with a drone.

Morad has recognized the facts this Wednesday in the court of the sixth section of the Hearing of Barcelona, after the parties have reached an agreementand has accepted six months in prison for a crime of inciting public disorder and one year and six months for an attack with the use of a dangerous instrument.

The public ministry initially requested a total of seven years in prison (three and a half years for each of the two crimes) for the rapper. Moradwhom he accused of having instigated around 150 people to throw stones at agents of the Urban Police of L'Hospitalet.

The rapper Morad (i) arrives at the Barcelona Court where the trial took place today. EFE/Quique García

The defense of the accused has requested the suspension of the sentence, and the Prosecutor's Office has accepted it conditional on not committing a crime for two years and the payment of a fine of 900 euros, although the court has estimated that it will be resolved during the execution, despite the fact that It is foreseeable that he will not go to prison.

Damage Repair Mitigator

The court has recognized a very qualified mitigating circumstance for repairing the damage, having awarded the 2,041 euros that the Prosecutor's Office requested as compensation.

According to the indictment of the Prosecutor's Office, the recording of a music video by the popular rapper Morad On August 11, 2021, on public roads it caused a “huge noise,” which neighbors complained about, in which a drone was also used, without the relevant permission from the competent authority.

Stay at one of their concerts. Instagram photo

The public ministry maintains that when the Urban Police arrived at the scene, they found a crowd of around 150 people.who began to scold the agents and throw eggs and stones at them.

According to the public accusation, when the agents informed the rapper Morad that he did not have the relevant municipal permits for the development of this music video, Morad “He ignored the instructions, showing a hostile and obstructionist attitude.”

The prosecution maintains that, at that point, Morad shouted insults at the agents, at whom he also threw eggs and large stones, while “spurring the crowd” with expressions such as “your aim is up your ass.”

Also, according to the document, he told the police officers: “If you continue appearing in the square, this will end badly.”

“Instigator” of the rest of the crowd

According to the prosecutor, at that time, the well-known rapper acted as an “instigator” of the rest of the gathered crowd, urging them to throw objects, with expressions such as “the street is ours” and, addressing the police, with “you don't paint nothing here”.

The Prosecutor's Office quantifies the damage caused to the different police vehicles that arrived at the scene at 2,041 euros.

At the doors of the Palace of Justice, Morad's lawyer, Fernando Martínez Iglesias, has stated, after the agreement was celebrated, that the artist is not the same as the one from 2021, and that “He wants to leave behind all the problems that existed then.”

The lawyer detailed that, although they wanted to “explain the nature of the act, what really happened,” they accepted the Prosecutor's offer because it was a very good agreement: “A bad agreement is better than a good lawsuit.” , he reflected.

