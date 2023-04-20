South Korean singer moonbin, one of the members of the boyband ASTRO, died at 25 years of age. His representative found him lifeless on the night of April 19, 2023, at his apartment in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea. So far the causes of his sudden death are unknown.

Through a statement, the entertainment company fantagiowhich represents the K-Pop musical group, apologized to fans for having to broadcast this sad and heartbreaking news. “On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky. Because we know very well how incomparable Moonbin was in his love for his fans, whom he constantly thought of, the pain is even more overwhelming.”

After this misfortune that has caused great sorrow in his family, friends and millions of fans, the rapper Moon Suamember of the girl group Billlie, shared a sad message on his social networks in memory of his brother Moonbin. “It’s very hard to believe, because this happened, I can’t believe it, I’m crying. Moonbin rest in peace, I will always love you.”

Along with these heartbreaking words, Moon Sua posted a photograph of when she and her brother were children. “Our Moonbin, although I can’t believe you are no longer with us, I hope you are in a better place, in heaven, rest in peace, our star,” wrote one of his fans.

These are other of the messages in the post of Moonbin’s sister: “we are with you Sua”, “All my love to you and your family! Take care Sua! We love you ��”, “Sua, I can’t tell you that everything will get better, because I don’t know if it will get better, but stay strong my girl, I love you”, “I am so sad right now that I am crying”, “rest in peace, Moonbin was always my path of light, my hope, my smile, my condolences to you and your family” and more comments.

In the statement, Fantagio said that in order for Moonbin’s family to mourn his death and bid him farewell, he urges the general public to refrain from speculative or malicious reporting.. “In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral will be conducted as quietly as possible, with family members, close friends and agency colleagues in attendance. Once again, we express our deep grief as the deceased walks its final path.”

Until now, Sanha, Jinjin, MJ, Cha Eun Woo and Rockymembers of STARThey have not commented on the death of their friend.