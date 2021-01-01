In the UK, 49-year-old rapper and producer Daniel Dumiley, known under the pseudonym MF Doom, has died, the musician’s wife Jasmine reported on Instagram.

“Thank you for everything that you showed, taught and gave to me, our children and our family,” she wrote.

The woman added that Dumileo died on October 31. However, she did not name the cause of death of the performer. The couple have five children left.

Daniel Dumiley was born in 1971 in the British capital. He has six solo studio albums. He is also known by his stage names Viktor Vaughn, King Geedorah, Metal Face and Metal Fingers. In public, the rapper constantly wore a mask.

