Los Angeles: British rapper MF Doom died at the age of 49. The musician’s family gave this information in a statement. The real name of the rapper known as MF Doom is Daniel Dumile. He died on 31 October. His wife Jasmin reported his death. However, the reasons for the rapper’s death have not been revealed.

The number of fans of MF Doom is quite high. In his two-decade-long career, the rapper took out six solo albums between 1999 and 2009 and duet albums between 2004 and 2018. Hip hop artists Schoolboy Q and Q Tip have mourned Doom’s demise.

Schoolboy Q tweeted, “Sad that Doom is no longer with us.” Q Tip wrote, “A tribute to our favorite musician MF Doom.” May his soul rest in peace. ”

