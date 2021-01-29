On Friday, January 29, various portals in the United States reported the death of the rapper Martell DeRouen, known in the music industry as ‘Kardone’. The 34-year-old artist’s body was found inside his apartment in San Antonio, Texas.

According to the police report, the body was discovered during a welfare check carried out last Tuesday, after receiving an anonymous call that reported that the rapper had been missing for several days.

Although the details of the investigation are withheld, it emerged that the body of Martell ‘Kardone’ DeRouen had gunshot wounds, possibly caused during a shooting.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Police began the search for a woman identified as Sasha Skare, 21, who is the prime suspect in the murder of ‘Kardone’.

The young woman has a criminal record for drugs, in addition to having been investigated in 2019 for the murder of her boyfriend Andrew Bass. However, she was exonerated of the charges for lack of evidence.

Martell DeRouen’s wife, Joia, updated her Facebook profile requesting help finding Sasha Skare.

“There is no way to replace him, but help us find this girl,” he wrote.

27.1.2021 | Joia DeRouen’s post calling for the capture of Sasha Skare. Photo: Joia DeRouen / Facebook

Joia’s request was joined by what was expressed by the former UMass basketball star Trey davis, who posted on Instagram, photos of the young woman with the message: “Your days are numbered and I wish nothing but the worst for you.”

28.1.2021 | Former basketball player Trey Davis’ post calling for the capture of Sasha Skare. Photo: Trey Davis / Instagram

