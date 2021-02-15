American rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly (real name – Colson Baker) admitted that he wears an amulet with the blood of his beloved actress Megan Fox. The artist spoke about this in Instagram on Monday, 15 February.

The musician posted a series of photos and videos of Fox, also showing the adornment with a drop of the actress’s blood. “I carry your blood around my neck,” he signed the post.

Megan Fox also posted in Instagram joint pictures with Machine Gun Kelly. “Happy Valentine’s Day, Barbie from Rehab,” wrote the artist.

In December 2020, Megan Fox predicted an imminent wedding with Machine Gun Kelly. In November, the actress filed for divorce from Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green, whom she married in 2010.