TMZ: Another former employee of rapper Lizzo has filed a lawsuit against the singer

American singer Melissa Vivan Jefferson, known as Lizzo, has been sued again. This is reported by TMZ.

According to legal documents, a girl named Asha Daniels complained that while working with the artist and her team, she was subjected to racist remarks and criticism due to her weight.

According to a former Lizzo employee, she was hired by a certain Amanda Nomura. The girl worked in the singer’s wardrobe during the tour. Daniels claims the work was grueling – shifts could sometimes last from six in the morning until two in the morning, and she was denied breaks.

She said that during her work Nomura was cruel, often making racist and fatphobic things (discrimination against overweight people – approx. “Tapes.ru”) comments, and also called black women on the tour “dumb”, “useless” and “fat”. Daniels also recalled an incident when Nomura injured her ankle with a hanger rack, causing the girl’s leg to swell and she had to come to work in slippers, as a result of which the ex-employee was reprimanded.

The girl said that she tried to tell management about the problems, but ultimately she was fired before her contract expired.

In early August, Lizzo was sued for discrimination and harassment. Three dancers from the artist’s group accused her of creating a hostile work environment. According to them, the rapper insulted her clients because of their weight gain, and also belittled their rights on racial and religious grounds. The star’s former creative director Quinn, Whitney Wilson, later confirmed that she was treated similarly.