UpdateRapper Lil Kleine has been discredited again. Images circulate on social media in which it seems that he pulls his girlfriend Jaimie Vaes out of the car by her hair and clamps her head between the car door. Although the management of Lil Kleine and Jaimie Vaes says they will ‘come with a further statement later’, this site knows on the basis of insiders that the 27-year-old Amsterdammer was arrested tonight by the Amsterdam police on suspicion of assault.











Police say an investigation will be launched Monday morning into exactly what happened. In any case, the suspect will remain at the station until then.

The images of the alleged assault were posted earlier tonight on Yvonne Coldeweijer’s juice channel. The images – dark and without sound – caused shocked reactions among many well-known Dutch people.

“We have also seen images that were distributed on social media tonight. The management of Jaimie and Jorik is in close contact with both and will provide a further statement at a later date. No comment will be made until further notice. For now, we ask the family to leave it alone,” the management of Jaimie Vaes and Lil Kleine, whose real name is Jorik Scholten, responds to this site. Management cannot say what exactly happened. It is also unclear whether Vaes sustained any injuries. See also The TV celebration of the Crown Princess's birthday was a parade of trivialities

Several well-known Dutch people react to the incident via social media. Singer Jim Bakkum writes on Instagram: ‘I just saw security images of an artist who pulled his girlfriend out of the car by her hair during an argument. I wasn’t there and I don’t know the reason. But I feel I want to say something to some gentlemen. Just to be clear: no matter what a woman says to you, and no matter how angry she makes you, physically keep your feet off her at all times. I was really shocked after seeing these images, what a disrespect towards the woman in general, but in this case towards the mother of your child. Haircut man…’

And TV chef Miljuschka Witzenhausen: ‘My stomach just turned when I watched the images at LifeOfYvonne. A violent abuse of Jaimie Vaes by Lil ‘Kleine. We cannot ignore this. We knew last time. But we had no images of the moment. Now we see. I hope this ends well and quickly. Because this is not okay.’ See also One of Europe's most wanted criminals arrested

Community service

The rapper was sentenced to 120 hours of community service last Friday for assaulting a stepper in an Amsterdam club in 2019. The judge considered it proven that he kicked a 28-year-old visitor out of nowhere. The assault was largely captured on CCTV footage.

Lil Kleine previously denied having mistreated the club visitor and announced that he would appeal through his lawyer after the hearing. According to the rapper, a fuss arose after the victim threw a glass. He says he never touched the victim. He does admit that he had addressed the victim because he had run into his fiancée, Jaimie Vaes. According to Lil Kleine, the man would have reacted ‘derogatory and arrogant’.