Rap is in mourning again! Lil Keed, a rising rapper from Atlanta, died suddenly on Friday, May 13, hours before performing at the music festival in Charlotte, North Carolina (United States). His death occurs a few weeks after the murder of another urban artist, Archie Eversole.

Lil Keed’s death

Raqhid Jevon Render, real name of Lil Keed, passed away at the age of 24. Her death was confirmed by her brother Lil Gotit through a post on Instagram, in which he avoided revealing the reasons or circumstances of the death.

“I can’t believe I saw you die today, brother… I know what you want me to do and that’s hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whitebo,” he wrote.

13.5.2022 | Lil Gotit’s post announcing the death of her brother Lil Keed. Photo: Instagram capture

Who was Lil Keed?

Born March 16, 1998, Lil Keed He was the fifth of seven siblings. The death of his friend Rudy prompted him to take his rap career seriously.

After signing with Young Stoner Life (YSL), the record label of the controversial artist Young Thug, he released his debut album “Long Live Mexico” (2019) with which he rose to fame for his successful songs. “Oh My God” Y “Nameless”. The latter peaked at number 42 on the Billboard Hip Hop/R&B Songs Airplay chart.

One of the first to mourn the death of Lil Keed was rap rock star Lil Gnar, who left a heartfelt message on Twitter.

“I can’t believe this is happening. I get sick to my stomach. My brother was a kind-hearted guy.” assured the interpreter of “My Bruddas” and “Stick Baby”.