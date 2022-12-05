Home page politics

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended again. Meanwhile, the rapper is spreading conspiracy theories about Elon Musk.

Washington/Frankfurt – After KanyeWest Meanwhile, after being suspended from Twitter for anti-Semitic posts, the rapper resurfaced on Instagram and claimed that Elon Musk could be a “half-Chinese” genetically engineered clone. West, who changed his name to Ye, wrote in an Instagram post, “Am I the only one who thinks Elon might be half-Chinese?”

Kanye West vs. Elon Musk: Rapper compares Twitter boss Musk to Obama

“Did you ever see his paintings as a kid? Take a Chinese genius and pair it with a South African supermodel and you have an Elon,” West said. The rapper also compared Musk to Barack Obama, citing the bizarre conspiracy theory that the former US President is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.

“I say an Elon because they probably made ten to 30 Elons and he’s the first genetic hybrid to stick… Well, let’s not forget Obama,” he wrote.

West attacks Twitter boss Musk: Violating guidelines again

Rapper West has recently been criticized for his anti-Semitic statements. The musician’s Twitter account was blocked again on Friday (December 2). “I tried my best. Despite this, he again violated our policy against incitement to violence. The account will be suspended,” wrote Twitter boss Elon Musk. According to media reports, Musk is referring to a tweet from West that has since been deleted.

The 45-year-old is said to have spread the image of a swastika in it. The artist had previously also Statements about Hitler and the Nazis caused outrage. (cas/dpa)