The American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, deleted all content from his profile on the social network Instagram this Tuesday and published an apology in Hebrew to Jews after years of anti-Semitic comments. “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintentional outburst caused by my words or actions. “It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote in Hebrew, a language not understood by many of his Jewish compatriots.

Two tricky controversies coincide in the rapper's figure: his proven history of anti-Semitic comments, which a year ago caused him to lose million-dollar advertising contracts, and, now, the reactions to the war in Gaza and, more specifically, to the Israeli military offensive. on the fringe.

“I commit to starting with myself to learn from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” Ye added in the message. Earlier this month, the rapper was filmed uttering anti-Semitic comments, including lines about Jewish ownership of major institutions. He also compared himself to Hitler. High-voltage comments for a debate, that of stopping the hate speech of anti-Semitism, which has multiplied exponentially in the United States, especially in campus demonstrations.

In Ye's case, his anti-Semitic boasts come from afar. A year ago, Ye attended the program InfoWars from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to praise Hitler and proudly declare himself a Nazi. He was banned from the social network Twitter, now called X, the day after posting a photo of an intertwined Star of David and a swastika. Jones was convicted by justice for spreading the hoax that the Sandy Hook school massacre had been a theater, and its victims, actors. Elon Musk, owner of that social network since it was acquired by the tycoon.

Multi-platinum Grammy winner Ye is set to release his new album in the coming weeks. Graduated Vultures, and a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, the album's title track, released as a single last month, also drew criticism for lyrics in which Ye brags about sleeping with Jewish women. The launch has been delayed several times since October and more than a few believe that the apology published this Tuesday in Hebrew on both Instagram and X is a reaction to the latest delay.

Incidents on the rise

Just days before the anti-Semitic tirade earlier this month, Ye was also seen wearing what appeared to be a black Ku Klux Klan hood at a Miami party where his new work was introduced to a small circle. Nothing scandalous for someone who provoked outrage a year ago with the publication of a series of anti-Semitic messages on social networks, including one in which he seemed to accuse the musician Sean Diddy Combs – also in the news due to several allegations of sexual abuse and rape – of being controlled by “the Jewish people.” Ye is not the only public figure confessed to anti-Semitism; In those days, Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kyrie Irving was suspended for several games for posting anti-Semitic content on Twitter and, like Ye, also lost a succulent advertising collaboration.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which documents anti-Semitism and has corroborated the exponential increase in hate messages, at the time described the musician's comments as inflammatory and conspiratorial. According to the ADL, Ye was directly mentioned in 59 anti-Semitic incidents recorded by the group during 2022. From October last year to mid-February this year, the ADL documented at least 30 more anti-Semitic incidents that directly cited Ye, according to the group's tracker.

Last spring, the White House presented a national strategy to combat anti-Semitism, with special attention to virtual platforms. The war in Gaza has once again exposed the thunderclap, and the debate on anti-Semitism on campuses, far from subsiding, has taken on a political dimension, with direct intervention by Congress through its Education Committee and a federal investigation into a fortnight of universities, to determine whether the response of their rectors to manifestations of hate has been lukewarm, as the House of Representatives committee once considered in a hearing against the rectors of the universities of Pennsylvania and Harvard and MIT. Ye's echo chamber as a public figure and especially popular among the younger public amplifies the controversy even further.

