Rapper Junior Cally attacks Morgan: ‘I missed an opportunity’

Junior Cally attacks Morgan after the insults that the latter addressed to part of the public during a lesson-concert at the Archaeological Park of Selinunte.

In a story published on his profile Instagram, in fact, the rapper wrote: “Anyway in 2020 in Sanremo I missed an opportunity. Two pizzas in the mouth of Morgan je I owed them from “.

Junior Cally, in fact, participated in the singing festival in the same year in which Morgan was present, who was disqualified after the famous argument with Bugo on the Ariston stage.

Meanwhile, Morgan apologized on social media for what happened on the evening of Saturday 26 August. “We can all make mistakes and I was wrong to use an unfortunate expression that I myself don’t like – wrote the singer – I’m not proud of having used it and, if you can, accept my apologies”.

“I’m not homophobic and I condemn those who have no respect for others, beyond the category we feel we belong to, it is the human being that we owe respect, and therefore my reaction last night was unjustifiable, a terrible fall for which I sincerely apologize.”

The singer then concluded: “Although in the wrong way, it was caused by having felt wounded in my soul because I had just given my all in an improvised song in that wonderful and moving place, and having asked me for a cover of Battiato as if I were a jukebox, after one of the most inspired performances of my life, it literally killed me. The fact remains that nothing justifies the things I said”.