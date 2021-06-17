Curaçao media write on Thursday morning (local time) that the rapper was arrested because he traveled with a falsified PCR test, reports BuzzE. According to eyewitnesses, he would also have verbally abused officers.

In the video that is currently circulating on the internet, an officer can be seen holding the rapper up by pulling him on his shoulder bag. Josylvio seems to defend himself, but then gets a sharp blow from the man, after which he staggers. When the 29-year-old artist resists again, he is violently handcuffed and taken by the officer.

Police cannot confirm the reports. The only thing the police report is that a man was arrested at the airport on Wednesday evening. It is also not known whether the rapper has since been released.

Both the rapper’s management and the Antillean police are not yet available for comment.

Josylvio is known for hits like Ride or Die and hella cash. He was also seen in the TV program Expedition Robinson.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...