A woman sued the rappers this Sunday Jay-Zwhose real name is Shawn Carterand Sean Combs, known as Puff Daddy or Diddy, for having raped her when she was 13 years old, according to a lawsuit collected by the network NBC.

The plaintiff, identified under the pseudonym Jane Doeaccuses both musicians of having raped her in 2000, after a party after the awards MTV Video Music Awards.

The complaint had initially been filed in October in the federal court of the southern district of New York and, this Sunday, it has been expanded to include Carter.

As detailed in the document, the victim arrived at the party after approaching several limousine drivers to access the event. A driver who worked for Combs gave him entry, claiming that “it fit” with what Daddy was looking for, according to NBC.

The lawsuit states that the minor was taken to a white house, where she was made to sign an alleged confidentiality agreement without giving you a copy.

The party was packed with celebrities used marijuana and cocaine. The young woman was offered a drink that made her feel “dizzy, disoriented and in need of lying down,” so she went to a room to rest. Shortly after, Combs and Carter entered the room saying: “Are you ready to party!”.

According to the lawsuit, Carter He took off her clothes, immobilized her and raped her. while Combs and another celebrity, an unidentified woman, watched. The plaintiff alleges that Combs also raped her while Carter and the other woman watched.

The lawsuit states that he managed to avoid performing fellatio on Combs because hit him in the neckwhich made him stop. After what happened, the young woman took her clothes and left the place. He managed to get to a gas station, where he called his father.

Combs, 55, is currently facing criminal proceedings in New York where he has pleaded innocent of the charges of coercing and abusing women for years, allegedly with the help of his employees.

The prosecution alleges that he silenced victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings. This is the first time that a complaint in his case involves another artist.

Jay-Z calls the lawsuit a “blackmail attempt”

Rapper Jay-Z has denied what he calls “atrocious accusations” and qualifies the demand for “extortion attempt”. Through your company Roc Nationthe artist has vigorously rejected the complaint filed.

In a statement on the X network, Jay-Z has assured that the lawsuit is a “blackmail attempt” and part of a pattern of accusations, the same ones that have already been directed against Sean Combs, known as Puff Daddy, who is also named in the lawsuit.

“What (the plaintiff’s lawyer) had calculated is that the nature of these accusations and the public scrutiny would make me want to reach an agreement. Quite the opposite! It has made me want to expose him for the fraud that he is in the most public way possible. So no, I WILL NOT GIVE YOU A SINGLE CENT!”, stated the rapper.