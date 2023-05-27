Turkey detains rapper Asya Alizade for promoting drugs in videos

In Turkey, a rapper from Moscow, Asya Alizade, was detained for drug propaganda in videos, she faces deportation. About it writes Cumhuriyet.

Alizadeh was detained by the Istanbul Police Department’s Narcotics Department at her home in the Turkish capital. The investigation found that the performer used the phrase “like marijuana” in English in one of her music videos. The girl was transferred to a repatriation center to be sent back to Russia.

After the start of CBO and the departure of the American distributor from Russia, with whom the hip-hop artist collaborated, she moved to Turkey, where she began to rap in Turkish. Her YouTube videos began to gain millions of views, and tracks on Spotify – millions of plays.

In March, Turkish citizen Toy Ismet, wanted for heroin trafficking, was extradited from Russia. The man was handed over to Turkish law enforcement officers at Vnukovo airport. According to them, Toy Ismet is involved in a crime related to drug trafficking.