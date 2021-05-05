The popular Italian rapper Fedez, also the husband of the influencer Chiara Ferragni, has been involved in an open war against the public television of the transalpine country and against the politician Matteo Salvini. The singer has accused the censorship chain of trying to veto, without success, his speech at a concert against the homophobic positions of the far-right Salvini League and the event, much commented on in Italy, has led to a cross between statements and reproaches.

Fedez took advantage of his participation in a concert televised on the third channel of the RAI on May 1, a traditional musical event on this date and very followed in the country, to criticize Salvini’s party and its blocking in Parliament of a law against homophobia and transphobia. The rapper began to read in the box a series of homophobic statements from leaders of the far-right party, which caused the anger of Salvini himself. The politician responded by claiming that Italy already protects homosexuals, despite the fact that the group insists that the current legislation is not enough, and invited the rapper to have a coffee and “talk about freedom and rights”. “For me the right of a child to have a mother and a father is also sacred” defended Salvini.

So far he could have been in a political fray, without major repercussions, but Fedez ended up getting involved with public television, which he accused of having tried to veto his words. “RAI3 deputy director Ilaria Capitani and her collaborators ask me to conform to a system saying that on stage I cannot give names and surnames,” the rapper denounced. The tension soared when public television denied the accusations and the musician published in their social networks, where he broadcasts his life to the minute for his more than 12 million followers, a video with fragments of a conversation between him and different leaders of the public entity. One of them is heard warning the rapper that his speech was “editorially inappropriate.” “I am an artist and I go up on stage to say what I want, assuming all responsibility. The phrases that I carry in my speech are declarations of advisers of the League who say that “if they had a gay son they would burn him in the oven”, the musician responds in the call, notably irritated.

The video, which raised a tinderbox on social networks, has taken over the media debate for several days and has transcended the music scene. Several exponents of politics, including former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, expressed solidarity with Fedez and even suggested the need to reform the appointment system for those responsible for public television. The rapper has also received the support of the leader of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta and the Foreign Minister and exponent of the Five Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio.

The television network suggested that the musician had shown only precise fragments of the recording of the call for his benefit and later revealed the entire conversation in which the deputy director Capitani explains to the rapper that they do not intend to censor him, since the entity only he limits himself to buying the concert from its organizers, the unions, and broadcasting it, and it is not his responsibility what he says. Although Capitani also points out that in his opinion he considers the context of his speech “inappropriate.”

After the controversy, the wife and mother of the singer’s two children, Chiara Ferragni, one of the influencers most famous and powerful in the world, expressed the “pride” he feels for the rapper. Although internationally he is less known than her, in Italy his music and tattoos have never gone unnoticed. He rose to fame in 2006, when he published his first album, with a singular style that he defines as rap-pop. In his songs he talks about love and heartbreak, politics and social issues. It has several nominations, two prestigious MTV awards and a large number of platinum records. He has participated in numerous television programs, where he has established himself as a very media face and this year he has also participated in the popular Sanremo Song Festival. Its popularity and its cache have been increasing exponentially in this time.

Ferragni and Fedez met through music, when in 2016 they met at an event. He was struck by Matilda, Chiara’s dog, and her particular style and her sense of humor enthralled her. Shortly after he wrote a song in which he said: “Chiara Ferragni’s dog has a Vuitton bag and a necklace that is brighter than an Elton John jacket.” She was amused and uploaded a video to Snapchat humming the lyrics. Both were already well known in their respective fields, but since they are a couple their fame has grown even more if possible and they have become one of the most influential duos in the world of fashion, especially now that they have two children, Leo and the newborn Vittoria. They are presented as a pack indissoluble.