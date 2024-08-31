American rapper Fatman Scoop has died aged 53 after collapsing while performing on stage, his manager announced on Saturday.

Scoop, known for his hits “Be Faithful” and “It Takes Scoop,” collapsed while performing on stage in Hamden, Connecticut, on Friday and was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to revive him, US media reported.

“It is with the deepest regret of my heart that I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop,” manager Birch Michael wrote on his Facebook account. According to the DailyMail, screams were heard during his show while the singer was seen struggling to get onto a platform, where he subsequently disappeared from the public’s view.

“He was not only a world-class artist, he was a father, brother, uncle and friend,” his family said in a statement.

The three-time Grammy Award winner spent his later years involved in podcasting and reality TV, including appearing on Celebrity Big Brother: UK vs USA. “Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on stage and in life. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage,” his family added.