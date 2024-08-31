Rapper FatMan Scoop, real name Isaac Freeman III, died Friday night at a free summer concert in the town of Hamden, Connecticut. The New York artist was known for the song Be Faithfulwhich became an anthem in American nightclubs in the late 1990s. Freeman was singing and warming up the crowd when he collapsed next to the DJ. He was 53.

“The world lost one of its most radiant souls last night, a ray of light on stage and in life,” FatMan Scoop’s family wrote Saturday morning. on InstagramThe statement confirms the incident at the Green and Gold Party, held about 10 kilometers from New Haven. “FatMan Scoop was known for being the undisputed voice of the nightclubs. His music made us dance and embrace life in a positive way,” the statement added.

The artist has been farewelled by other big names in the genre. Timbaland, Fat Joe and Ludacris, or Chuck D, one of the members of Public Enemy, among others, have left messages on social networks in honor of the artist’s career. “Thank you very much, Scoop!” wrote Questlove, drummer of The Roots and central part of Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show on the NBC network. “He represented what hip-hop is really about, forgetting your problems and living in the moment and allowing yourself to be happy,” Questlove said in a long farewell.

Missy Elliot said FatMan Scoop’s voice and energy helped create many of the songs that have “made people happy on dance floors over the past two decades.” “Your impact is huge and will never be forgotten,” The artist assured known as Misdemeanor, who worked with Freeman on his hit Lose Controlwhich peaked at number three on the magazine’s Hot 100 chart Billboard in 2005. Mariah Carey also had a collaboration with him on It’s Like Thata song that was nominated for a Grammy in 2006.

Videos from Connecticut partygoers captured some of that essence that rappers have recalled in eulogy form. FatMan was shirtless onstage, pumping up the crowd moments before his death. “If you came to the party, make some noise,” Freeman yelled to the crowd. The event was set to take place in July but had to be postponed due to weather issues.

After Freeman collapsed at about 8:20 p.m. local time, some spectators tried to rescue and revive Freeman as paramedics arrived on the scene. “For everyone who is having a hard time processing what happened, especially those who witnessed this tragedy at Town Center Park, we will be offering emotional support services with social workers,” Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said on Facebook. Garrett cited the artist’s popularity, which drew thousands to the free event. FatMan was scheduled to perform at a festival in the United Kingdom on Sept. 7.