Russian rapper Face (real name – Ivan Dremin) was forced to leave Russia. About this in his Facebook– the account was reported by his aunt, deputy chairman of the public chamber of Bashkiria, Kristina Nedorezova-Dremina.

“Unfortunately, Vanya no longer lives in Russia. He loves Russia very much and wants to live here. He was forced to leave the country, ”she wrote, without explaining the reasons for leaving.

This comment was later deleted, however the message circulated a number of media outlets. The musician himself did not comment on this information.

In September, the rapper talked about the cancellation of performances in Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Omsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara and other cities on the tour. Dremin explained that the performances were canceled due to pressure from the authorities on the organizers of the concerts. He connected this with his civic position.