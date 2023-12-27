Blogger and singer Eldar Dzharakhov has not drunk alcohol since the spring of 2023. He told Izvestia about this on December 27 at the premiere of the second part of the film “VK under a fur coat.” The artist also plans to celebrate the New Year 2024 sober.

“This will be my first New Year at a conscious age when I will not drink champagne, because this year I switched to tea. On January 1st I want to wake up and go straight to the gym. For some reason I thought it would be cool. I had my party. Now I leave parties on time, there is no alcohol in my life,” he told Izvestia.

Eldar Dzharakhov also shared his plans for the upcoming 30th anniversary. The artist is preparing an album and, if he has time, will arrange a presentation.

At the premiere of the New Year's musical film “VK under a fur coat 2”, in addition to him, there were Anna Sedokova, Pelageya, Vladimir Marconi, producer Joseph Prigozhin and his wife singer Valeria, who presented in the film a joint track for the song “Forever Young” with Costa Lacoste.

The premiere of the show “VK under a fur coat 2” will take place on December 29 at 20:24 on the VK Video platform.

