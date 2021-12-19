On Sunday, December 19, the death of the rapper was confirmed Drakeo The Ruler after being stabbed during an incident behind the scenes of the Once Upon A Time in LA festival that was held in Los Angeles (USA) on Saturday 18 of the same month.

The singer, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, 28, had been invited to the event that also featured Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and other artists.

How did Drakeo the Ruler die?

According to the TMZ portal, between 8.30 pm and 9.20 pm (local time), a fight between several people took place behind the scenes. In the altercation, the performer of “Long live the greatest” and “Ain’t that the truth” was stabbed in the neck.

The Los Angeles Police Department and firefighters present assisted in transferring Drakeo The Ruler to the hospital, and he arrived in critical condition. Hours later, the Los Angeles Times confirmed his death due to the severity of his injuries.

In parallel, the organizers of the Once Upon A Time in LA festival, held at the Exposition Park in Los Angeles, canceled the event. For their part, the Police will interview the artists and production people present in the area at the time of the fight.

Drake mourns the death of Drakeo The Ruler

Canadian musician and record producer Drake was one of the first to react after the news of Drakeo The Ruler’s passing was confirmed.

Through his Instagram stories, the interpreter of “God’s plan” and “Laugh now cry later” wrote: “No. This s *** is really not right, what are we doing? Always lifting my spirit with your energy. RIP Drakeo ”.