The rapper Drake has suing this Wednesday for defamation to the record company Universal Music Group (UMG), which he accused of spreading and promoting Kendrick Lamar’s song Not like usin which the artist calls the rapper a pedophile.

“(Universal) decided to publish, promote, exploit and monetize accusations that it knew were not only false, but also dangerous (…) Drake has never had sexual relations with a minor nor has he been charged or convicted of any criminal act,” stated the complaint, filed in a federal court in New York.

The artist’s lawyers have argued that the strong accusations made by Lamar in the song led to a group of people moving to Drake’s home in Toronto in May 2024 and opening fire on it, seriously wounding one of his security guards.

After the events, they claim that the Canadian rapper took his son out of the elementary school he attended in Toronto for safety reasons, and finally this summer he decided to have both his first-born son and his mother leave the city permanently.

According to the defense, which requests that a trial be held and that the rapper is compensated for damagesUMG carried out a “relentless campaign” to promote the song because they knew it was going to be “a gold mine.”

They further claim that the record label has made “significant investments” and used “professional connections” to arrange for Kendrick Lamar to perform the song at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The controversial song

On May 4, Lamar released the song Not Like Us – which is now nominated for five Grammy Awards – in which the Californian rapper repeated decade-old accusations that Drake is a pedophile and has a secret daughter whom he refuses to acknowledge.

In the video clip posted on YouTube, Lamar posted an image of Drake’s mansion in Toronto Illustrated with the icons commonly used to mark the presence of convicted pedophiles.

Shortly after Not Like UsDrake made his response known with another song, The Heart Part 6in which He denies the accusations leveled against him.