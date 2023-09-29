Rapper Drake will pay for fans’ honeymoon to the islands because of a poster at a concert

Canadian rapper and producer Drake (real name Aubrey Drake Graham) during his concert in Atlanta promised fans who came to the show to pay for their honeymoon in the Turks and Caicos Islands. His quotes HipHopDX portal.

It is noted that the hip-hop artist made this decision after one of the fans brought a poster to his performance with the inscription “We canceled our honeymoon for this.” “As we’re in Atlanta today, I feel everyone’s love. One of my favorite places in the world, do you know which one? A place called Turks and Caicos. I’ll take you to Turks and Caicos for a little honeymoon,” the 36-year-old singer said from the stage.

Earlier it was reported that Drake became the record holder for the amount earned in one concert in the United States. The artist received more than five million dollars for his performance at the Capital One Arena in Washington on July 28-29.