A bami slice sometimes remains orphaned in a bitter garnish, but the snack is finding more and more enthusiasts – thanks in part to TikTok. Three bami disc fans, including rapper Donnie and the ‘Queen of Bami’s’, sat down for this test and licked their fingers. They came up with a clear winner: “My taste buds are chilling.”

#Rapper #Donnie #crazy #bami #disc #famous #snack #brand