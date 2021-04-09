American rapper Earl Simmons, aka DMX, has died at the age of 50. This was reported by Pitchfork on Friday, April 9, with reference to the relatives of the deceased.

The artist died in White Plains Hospital, where he was for several days, connected to life support devices. The cause of death of the performer was a severe drug overdose.

On April 2, it became known that DMX was hospitalized. He passed out at home due to an overdose of strong drugs, which caused a heart attack.

DMX (Dark Man X) is a three-time Grammy nominee, author of hits such as X Gon ‘Give It To Ya, Party Up (Up in Here), Dogs Out. The artist also starred in several films, including “Belly”, “Through Wounds”, “Never Die Alone” and “Darkness on the outskirts of the city.”