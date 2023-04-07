LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Grammy-winning rapper Coolio has died of a fentanyl overdose, his manager said on Thursday, six months after the musician was found dead at the home of a friend in Los Angeles, aged 59.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., Coolio was known for his 1995 single “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the album of the same name.

The song, a huge hit featured in the movie “Dangerous Minds,” won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance the following year.

Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, said the rapper’s family was informed Thursday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office that the singer died of a fentanyl overdose.

The office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Posey said the rapper’s children plan to honor their father in future documentary and film projects.

Born in Pennsylvania in 1963, Coolio began performing as part of the West Coast hip-hop scene after moving to Compton, California.

