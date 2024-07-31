Rapper Chino XL has died His family confirmed this in a statement today. He suddenly passed away, his family said and asked for respect on social media for the pain they are now experiencing. The musician was originally from the Bronx neighborhood and raised in New Jersey and his fans mourn his death, and also send their condolences to the family.

The New York rapper Chino XL’s real name was Derek Keith Barbosa and he receives tribute on social media through his four daughters: Chynna, Bella, Lyric and Kiyana: “Our father had many titles, ‘the king of punch lines’, ‘the Puerto Rican superhero’, but the most important was that of father to his girls,” his daughters point out on Instagram.

On the same social network, the daughters of Chinese XL They add: “And what he has left us most in that role has been his strength, his honesty and his ability to be realistic. Our main feeling right now is that our father is at peace and, therefore, we are at peace too.”

Chino XL. Instagram photo

TO Chinese XL, who was originally from New York, USA, is also survived by his stepson, Shawn, his five grandchildren, his mother and his ex-partner, Stephanie, whom he dated for many years.

About the death of Chinese XLat the moment there is no report, only that it happened last Sunday in his own home and this Tuesday it was announced on social networks.

Chino XL showed his taste and interest in music from an early age At 16 he was discovered by producer Rick Rubin, who signed him with American Recordings to promote his music and talent, and so it happened, as he released his debut album ‘Here To Save You All’ in 1996, with autobiographical songs.

Other discs of Chinese XL were ‘Poison Pen’ and ‘Warning’, with which he gained followers in many countries. Over the years he remained active, working and recording what came from his soul, and he also performed concerts in different countries.

Rest in peace Chino XL.