Latin rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known as Cardi B, who recently announced that he will star in his first movie, also will count starting next July with a doll that will not be made in his image and likeness, but yes inspired by the New York singer.

The company Real Women Are (Real Women Are, in Spanish) announced today, Friday, the launch of a limited edition of 1,000 toy Cardi B, whose purchase will only be possible for 72 hours.

“Cardi B is a revolutionary rapper, awarded at the Grammy Awards and is also a social media personality, intelligent, true to herself and unafraid,” says the box containing the doll, which can be purchased by $ 35. The order includes several accessories and two outfits.

Rapper Cardi B on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet in New York. Photo File / EFE / Justin Lane.

The company also offers the possibility of a “VIP” version for 99 dollars and what does it offer two Cardi B with golden accessories and “a personalized object” by the artist, which the company does not reveal.

Although the orders can only be done in the next few hours, the little Cardi B they won’t knock on their buyers’ doors until next July.

Real Women Are ensures that its brand seeks to celebrate diversity and “recognizes the need for variety to represent women of color. Not only in skin tone and body shape, but also with diversity in the way they think. and they dream “.

Photograph released by the company Real Women Are (Real women are) showing a box containing the Cardi B doll, which can be purchased for $ 35, and is part of a limited edition of 1,000 toy Cardi B, whose purchase will only be possible for 72 hours. Photo:. EFE / Real Women Are.

“The dolls are affordable, high-quality, inclusive and fun, offering girls tangible examples of women they look up to and glimpses of the women they want to become,” the company says.

In the box that contains it, where the pink and bubble gum tones dominate the rest of the chromatic scale, there is also a phrase from the rapper printed: “I want to show people that they can do positive things and they can also be themselves”.

The singer, who made her battle cry famous “okurrrr“He will star in his own movie, the comedy” Assisted Living, “of which many details are not yet known.

The Cardi B-inspired doll, which comes in an accessory box and two outfits, costs $ 35. The VIP version, with two dolls, gold accessories and a “custom item” by the rapper, costs $ 99. Photo EFE / Real Women Are.

The American artist of Dominican origin, who is also a social media star (has 81 million followers on Instagram), is pending the premiere of “F9”, the ninth installment of the successful action saga “Fast and furious”, and in which he escorts actors such as Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodríguez, Helen Mirren or John with a supporting role. Dinner.

Also, Cardi B made headlines last December by being Named Woman of the Year by Billboard Music Magazine, which highlighted her stellar career but also her entrepreneurial side, her defense of social justice and her positivity regarding topics that have been taboo for years, such as female pleasure. EFE

ACE