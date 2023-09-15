Paparazzi photographed American rapper Cardi B (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) in transparent clothing on the street in New York, USA. The relevant material is published Daily Mail.

It is noted that the 30-year-old celebrity was photographed leaving a hotel in Manhattan at night. In the posted frames, she appeared in a tight-fitting black mesh dress below the knee. The outfit featured metal rings, pins, chains and strands of white beads and showed off the star’s body, who donned a thong and ditched the bra.

The artist complemented the look with high-heeled sandals with shiny stones and congo earrings (earrings in the form of rings of various diameters – approx. “Tapes.ru”) and styled her hair in a high textured bun. At the same time, she preferred makeup with an emphasis on her eyes, emphasizing them with bright blue shadows.

Earlier in September, American rapper Doja Cat (real name Amala Dlamini) attended the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) in a revealing look and attracted the attention of photographers. The celebrity was photographed in a white maxi-length dress, the design of which imitated a spider’s web. At the same time, the posted frames show that the Monse brand outfit exposes the body of the performer, who refused to wear a bra.