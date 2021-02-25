Bobby shmurda, the famous rapper who was serving a sentence in New York for possession of weapons and conspiracy, was released on Tuesday, February 24, after spending six years in prison.

The urban artist rapper’s real name is Ackquille pollard, and is originally from the borough of Brooklyn. At age 19, he became famous for songs like “Hot Nigga” and for his way of dancing.

Shmurda was arrested in December 2014, just after signing a contract with the Epic label. Police also linked him to the GS9 gang in his neighborhood in East Flatbush, with whom he appeared in several of his videos.

It is worth mentioning that, in September 2020, the rapper applied for probation, but the correctional service denied it.

On the other hand, according to an interview published this Monday, February 22 in Billboard, the also American rapper Quavo, assured that he would pick up his friend on a private plane.

Quavo also mentioned that he wants Bobby Shmurda’s musical return. “It’s going to be great,” he said.

Through his official Instagram account, he shared a video on the plane in which both singers appear accompanied by a group of people.

For his part, Shmurda thanked, through his social networks, all his followers for their support.

With information from EFE.

