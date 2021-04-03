The rapper Bhad Bhabie was crowned the Queen of OnlyFans: accumulated more than 1 million dollars in just six hours after its debut on the site.

Bhabie, whose real name Danielle Bregoli, charges $ 23.99 per month to access photos and videos on her OnlyFans page. Subscribers are also promised the ability to “send direct messages to this user”.

A post last Thursday on his Instagram account included a photo that apparently showed his total OnlyFans earnings, narrowly topping a million dollars, including 757,526 from subscriptions, 267,675 from DM payments and $ 5,502 in tips. “Not bad, it was for 6 hours,” he wrote.

“We broke the damn fan record,” he added.

OnlyFans launched in 2016 as a platform for social media influencers to directly monetize their content, and the UK-based site quickly became famous for have content rated “adult”. In fact, two years ago, the New York Times called it “the paywall – paywall – of the pornography“.

The previous OnlyFans record holder was Bella Thorne, who made over 1 million in her first 24 hours on the platform in August 2020.

However, the actress-influencer encountered a backlash among sex workers who rely on OnlyFans income. It was because the site had lowered the maximum limit that creators can charge for exclusive content from 200 to 50 dollars (after Thorne had charged 200 for a pack of three non-explicit photos).

Thorne apologized to the sex worker community and said he was working with OnlyFans to fix the situation.

Bhad Bhabie just turned 18 on March 26. “From now on I’m going to do whatever I want,” he wrote in a caption in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In 2017, Bhad Bhabie became the youngest rapper to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her debut single “These Heaux.” The artist, who signed to Atlantic Records, was also the youngest in the past decade to go platinum with her 2018 hit “Gucci Flip Flops” (featuring Lil Yachty). His 2017 theme “Hi Bich” it also went platinum.

Other celebrities and influencers who have launched OnlyFans pages include Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Blac Chyna, Trey Songz, Amber Rose, and Tana Mongeau.

OnlyFans creators receive 80% of the revenue from their earnings, including subscriptions, paid messages and tips.

Currently, the maximum one-time tip amount is $ 100 for new users and $ 200 for users who have been on the platform for more than four months.

Users can spend up to 500 per day on the platform (whereas those who have been on the platform “for a long time in good standing” have a higher limit), according to the OnlyFans FAQ.

