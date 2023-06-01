And while VIP’s look forward to a new comeback of BIG BANGone of the most legendary K-Pop bands, it has been revealed that the South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, model and designer choi seunghyun, better known as TOP, made the decision to leave the group. He himself confirmed this news, which has saddened fans, through his Instagram profile.

The 35-year-old rapper, originally from Seoul, South Korea, recently posted a video playing the piano, sharing with his fans that is working on new music as a solo artist, “I keep making my albums”. Given this, One of his followers asked him if he had left BIGBANG, to which he replied, “I already retired.”.

In another comment on that post, TOP highlighted being facing a new chapter of his life. “I had already told them that I am leaving and now, I am facing a new chapter in my life since last year.”

Later, in the stories of his Instagram account, he shared some of the notes that the South Korean media had published about his departure from BIGBANG. “TOP announces his first solo comeback after leaving BIGBANG.” This is how the fans reacted: “the world of K-Pop changed, an era ended with them, as a VIP I will always support the five in all their separate projects”, “why do all good groups have to end like this, the best era of K-Pop is running out”, “no more ‘boom shakalaka'”, “my good memories will always be with them” and many more comments.

It is worth mentioning that in February 2022, the South Korean entertainment company YG Entertainment reported that TOP he had decided not to renew his exclusive contract and leave the company.

“TOP’s exclusive contract with YG has ended and he will take on a wide variety of new challenges as an artist and entrepreneur. We respect TOP’s wish to expand the scope of his individual activities, in addition to his promotions with BIGBANG, and reached an agreement on this with the other members. As long as the conditions are right, he will always participate in BIGBANG’s activities whenever he can.”

This is what the members of BIGBANG looked like in their beginnings.

In August 2006, G-Dragon, TOP, Taeyang, Seungri, and Daesung debuted as BIGBANG.during the second generation of K-Popknown as “the golden age of K-Pop”. Her first single was “Big Bang”. They are considered as “Legends of K-Pop” and how “Asia’s Largest Group”, for leading the spread of K-Pop in the world and for redefining its boundaries. In their beginnings, the American magazine Time described them as “the biggest promise of Korean music”.

With the departure of Choi Seung Hyun, the band continues with three members: G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung. Recall that Seungri left the band and retired from the music industry in 2019, after facing charges of tax evasion, gambling abroad, and violation of the Korean Food Safety Law. Now what will happen to BIGBANG?

