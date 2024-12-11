There are less than two weeks until one of the most anticipated days of the year: the Extraordinary Christmas Draw. This December 22, the children of San Idelfonso will begin to sing the numbers while all the attendees of the Teatro Real and the people who are following the draw from home wait expectantly to hear their tenths.

Like every year, intuition and superstitions have become an important part of the draw, as they have a lot to do with choosing between the 100,000 numbers that compete. While some bet on the finishes that have been most successful in previous years, others advocate getting one of the most beautiful tenths or look for surreal predictions.

Rappel and Sandro Rey predict what the winning number of the Lottery Gordo will be

On this occasion, two prominent figures in the world of divination have surprisingly coincided in the same number. It is 88982, predicted by both Sandro Rey and Rappel. Both assure that this figure has special qualities that could make it the winner.

Sandro Rey maintains that 88982 It has a unique vibration that distinguishes it from other numbers. According to the psychic, this type of characteristics has been key in the past to get his predictions right, which reinforces his confidence in this choice for this year’s draw.









For his part, Rappel assures that the symbolism of the number is what makes it special. He states that his experience allows him to identify patterns that link certain figures with significant events, and 88982 stands out for its particular energy charge.