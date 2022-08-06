Wow, man. The rapists are in luck these days, judging by two resolutions of two very serious cases in which the aggressors have been released from jail thanks to agreements with the Prosecutor’s Office in exchange for money and a sex education course. We can imagine them taking notes, attentive and applied, while a teacher teaches them that the sexual act must be consented (repeat with me: con-sen-ti-do) and never imposed by force. Two plus two equals four, boy.

The facts are chilling: in Murcia, a 64-year-old man, head of an apricot farm in full harvest, summoned a day laborer to take her to the field, where he raped her, beat her, insulted her and threatened to take her job away from her. she and her compatriots if she denounced him. More than a course, she would need a master’s degree. In Malaga, two municipal police officers raped an 18-year-old girl who had been stopped and who had been drinking.

That the victims have accepted these agreements cannot be criticized. The path from the rape to the courts can become such an extension of the torture suffered that surrender is understood. The great Joyce Carol Oates reflected in Rape, a love story, in a masterful way the signaling that can torment the victim when she is exposed to the statements, the interrogations and the public suspicion that continues to hang over the woman and that in Spain was made evident with the first sentence of the Pamplona herd.

What is incomprehensible is that prosecutors have given the go-ahead to shameful deals. In the case of Murcia, the Provincial Court of Murcia has sentenced him to pay the legal costs, 6,000 euros in compensation to the victim, five years of probation and the aforementioned sex education program. It was cheap for him to rape.

Something more expensive came out for the two municipal police officers from Estepona (Málaga) dressed in uniform who drugged and raped a young woman. They are 80,000 euros and the course.

In both cases, the rapists were invested with the authority of their position, which could have been an aggravating circumstance. In both cases, however, the consent agreements between the parties and the Prosecutor’s Office have allowed impunity that compromises core values ​​such as sexual freedom and the State’s own role in defending the victims. At this rate we will need a university: not so much for sex education, but to defend ourselves from the State.