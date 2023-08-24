The Viola team awaits from the playoffs which will determine entry to the Conference groups: after the defeat in the final against West Ham, the Italian race restarts
Fiorentina are back in the Conference League and in the playoffs against Rapid Vienna they will try to gain access to the group stage to dream of a rematch. Yes, because we remember that the Viola team lost the final of this trophy last May against West Ham in the final minutes: it is obvious that the Italian is looking for redemption in an attempt to bring back to Italy the Cup won by Mourinho with Roma at the end of the first edition. And the feeling, considering the precedents and the value of the attacks that will take the field, is that there could be several goals during the match. Hypothesis which is also confirmed on the blackboards of the betting sites . Rapid Vienna-Fiorentina will be played on Thursday 24 August at 7pm.
RAPID VIENNA-FIORENTINA TO GOAL
—
The hypothesis that the Allianz Stadion match ends with at least one goal from both sides is quoted at 1.67 by Gazzabet, 1.64 by Goldbet, 1.65 by Planetwin 365 and 1.60 by Snai. Fiorentina made their league debut with a sensational 4-1 victory in Genoa against Gilardino’s team while Rapid Vienna comes from two 5-0 away victories, one right in the Conference at Debreceni’s home after a 0-0 draw gone. Often the Viola team, even last season, ended the games by scoring and conceding. For this reason, the hypothesis of a combo with Goal + Over 2.5 should not be underestimated, which on Gazzabet and Snai is 1.87 against Goldbet’s 1.90 and Planetwin 365’s 1.96.
August 23, 2023 (change August 24, 2023 | 11:12 am)
