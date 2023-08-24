Fiorentina are back in the Conference League and in the playoffs against Rapid Vienna they will try to gain access to the group stage to dream of a rematch. Yes, because we remember that the Viola team lost the final of this trophy last May against West Ham in the final minutes: it is obvious that the Italian is looking for redemption in an attempt to bring back to Italy the Cup won by Mourinho with Roma at the end of the first edition. And the feeling, considering the precedents and the value of the attacks that will take the field, is that there could be several goals during the match. Hypothesis which is also confirmed on the blackboards of the betting sites . Rapid Vienna-Fiorentina will be played on Thursday 24 August at 7pm.