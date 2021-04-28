Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a press conference in December 2019, Washington. Joshua Roberts / Reuters

US economic growth is advancing at the fastest pace since 1983. The recovery is gaining momentum thanks, on the one hand, to a very aggressive fiscal and monetary policy and, on the other, to the good pace of vaccination – more than half of American adults have received at least one dose- and the decrease in the incidence of the virus. All this makes the Federal Reserve (Fed) look to the future with more optimism. Despite all the problems are still there. “We are very concerned about the scars in the labor market,” warned Jerome Powell, president of the US central bank, adding that the United States is “very far from full employment.”

“Amid progress in vaccination and strong support for economic policy, activity and employment indicators have strengthened,” Fed leaders said in their statement after a two-day meeting. The body headed by Powell has also decided to leave interest rates unchanged. “The sectors most severely affected by the pandemic remain weak, but show signs of improvement,” add those responsible for the Fed.

On the same day that a new spending plan by President Joe Biden was announced, a few small words give the idea that Powelll and the rest of the central governors of the United States see the most pessimistic scenarios move away: they no longer use the adjective “considerable ”When defining the risks associated with the pandemic. However, everything continues to depend on the evolution of the virus, warn the Fed: “The risks to the economic outlook continue.”

Strong growth data is expected to be released this Thursday. The gross domestic product for the first quarter may show a 6.5% rebound, according to some forecasts. Experts believe that the expansion in the second quarter could touch 10%. There have been spikes in hiring, spending and inflation, but despite the encouraging outlook, there is still data that tarnishes the way out of the crisis, such as the almost 10 million unemployed, still far from pre-COVID levels.

This is not the time to withdraw stimuli

Despite the signs of improvement, the Fed chairman warned yesterday that the country’s economic situation is still far from ideal. “It will take months for the labor market to reach an equilibrium,” Powell said, something that he hopes will happen when the first power manages to put the covid-19 “in the rearview mirror.”

In addition to showing which way the economy is blowing, the Fed also announced on Wednesday that it will keep interest rates at 0.025% until it achieves maximum employment and inflation at a rate of 2% in the long term, momentarily allowing the price rise index “moderately” exceeds that 2% for some time to compensate for the period in which it was below that barrier. “The rise in prices will be temporary for a few months and then prices will normalize,” insisted Powell, adding that they should take the appropriate measures if they see inflation moving persistently above 2%. “But that is not our forecast,” he pointed out.

Most Fed officials indicated last month that they hope to postpone raising interest rates until 2023 at the earliest. Chicago Federal Reserve Chairman Charles Evans said in a webinar in March: “ I suspect that it could be in 2024 when we actually raise the interest rate target. “

The Fed has kept rates at 0.025% since March 2020, when the pandemic forced the country and, consequently, its economy to shut down. It has also applied a series of programs to maintain the liquidity of the markets and the flow of credit. Since the middle of last year, the central bank has been buying at least $ 80 billion in Treasuries and at least $ 40 billion in mortgage-backed securities. The head of the US central bank pushes away the pretensions of the hawks who demand a progressive move away from monetary stimuli. “This is not the time to talk about the withdrawal of stimuli yet, we are still far from reaching our objectives,” the Fed president clarified during his press conference.

Before the central bank’s announcement, it was announced that President Joe Biden will propose in a joint session in Congress a 10-year project that will allocate 1.8 trillion dollars to “improve the lives of millions” of citizens through a project dubbed the “American Plan for Families.” The proposed path aims to be financed with an increase in the income tax on the richest (from 37% to 39.6%) and is expected to undergo arduous negotiation in the Capitol.