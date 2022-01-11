Rapid tests for schools Municipalities are expected to provide more detailed instructions on school corona button tests – the first tests have already been distributed to schoolchildren in Säkylä

“I believe that it is more useful than not doing anything,” says the chief physician of the municipality of Säkylä.

In schools and municipalities are now expected to provide more detailed guidance on student corona testing with rapid tests.

Municipalities are expected to provide information on, among other things, who procures the rapid tests: does the state tender and deliver the tests centrally to the municipalities, or do the municipalities procure the tests independently?

The government’s corona working group recommended on Friday that primary school and secondary school students be tested for coronavirus with rapid tests twice a week. By decision of the doctor in charge of infectious diseases, rapid tests could be done up to three to five times a week.

On Monday, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health reported that the matter was being prepared with various actors.

Instructions The acquisition of rapid tests and testing practices are also needed in Vantaa, among other places. Director of Basic Education Ilkka Kalon According to Vantaa, it is possible to act quickly as long as more is known.

“Vantaa has already increased its readiness [kilpailutukseen]. We are ready to implement it if it is decided, ”says Kalo.

“Let’s talk about big amounts on a weekly basis. This is not an instantaneous thing to do. There are about 25,000 primary school students in Vantaa and about 10,000 secondary school students, or a total of about 35,000. We would need about 70,000 quick tests a week if everyone were given two. Nationwide, there is talk of about 1.3 million home tests per week, ”says Kalo.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) said in an interview with STT on Saturday that corona tests should not be done at school but at home. The fish is on the same lines.

“If tested, then this procedure of having tests done at home is more appropriate than having schools start testing,” he says.

Quick tests the acquisition is also being investigated by the Security of Supply Center. He was the first to talk about it Yle.

Managing Director of the Security of Supply Center Janne Känkänen told STT on Sunday night that groundwork had progressed.

“We are working together to evaluate what is a sensible way to acquire these rapid tests. On the one hand, it is conceivable that municipalities, those responsible for school activities, also have a natural role to play in obtaining rapid tests. Especially if they become a longer-term part of schooling. This is one possibility, ”Känkänen said.

“Even in the best case, there is certainly talk of several weeks, but even this evaluation is still ongoing. Arranging distribution and logistics is a matter of its own, and it certainly takes time to sort out and organize. ”

On Monday, it was reported from the Security of Supply Center that there is nothing new to say about the matter so far.

In Satakunta Rapid testing of pupils in the municipality of Säkylä, with a population of 6,600, has already begun. On Monday morning, the first home tests were distributed to Säkylä upper secondary school and high school students.

The intention is for students and teachers to take quick tests at home on Mondays and Thursdays. Taking the test is voluntary.

“The goal is that we could ease the pressure a little and get a little slower spread of the virus. I think it’s more beneficial than not doing anything, ”says the chief physician Kirsi Markula From Säkylä.

The Säkylä corona working group decided to distribute rapid tests in schools as early as December. The quick tests arrived last week and were distributed to high school students, high school students and their teachers on Monday morning.

Markula and the nurse instructed the young people on how to use the tests via video link.

“It was well received by teachers and students. There has been similar feedback from guardians, ”says the principal Teemu Maunula About Säkylä Co-educational School.

KirsI MARKULAN according to the distribution of home tests, there is an observation that young people do not apply for a corona test at the end of the week because they do not want to spend the weekend in quarantine waiting for the test result.

According to Markula, the coronavirus has not spread in Säkylä, especially among young people, but rapid tests are intended to make it easier for young people to be tested.

“We have instructed that if the test is positive, there will be contact with infection tracing. With home quick tests, false positives are a very small problem. The problem is there in the other direction, that is, there are false negatives. That is why everyone has also been told that there is no reason to come to school as a symptom with a negative quick test, ”says Markula.

Markula tells of a daughter studying at a university in Scotland for whom quick tests are commonplace.

“In Scotland, the university has long distributed two home tests per week to students. They are instructed to take the test asymptomatic even when going to appointments. Symptoms are instructed to take a PCR test. ”

Kirsi Markula is pleased that the government’s corona working group has now ended up recommending rapid testing of students. He looks forward to the state’s guidelines for testing primary school students, among other things.

“Personally, I think a saliva test would be better suited for elementary school children. That is what we are now thinking about and preparing for, but now we are waiting for a little help from the state as well. ”