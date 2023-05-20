A statement issued by the Rapid Support Forces said: “We thank our Arab brothers for the great interest and solidarity with our people in these circumstances that they are going through because of this war.”

He added, “We affirm our keenness to constantly communicate with brotherly and friendly countries to clarify the facts during the last period regarding the situation in Sudan, which is the opposite of what was stated by the envoy (the coup forces), who provided information before the conclusion of the summit’s work, ignoring the facts and reality on the ground.”

The statement concluded by saying: “We have full confidence in the Arab leaders and brotherly and friendly countries to miss the opportunity for the return of the defunct terrorist regime to power in the face of the leadership of the coup forces, and to know the reality of the situation in Sudan and the causes of the crisis.”

The final statement of the 32nd Arab Summit held in Jeddah stressed the following regarding the situation in Sudan:

We follow with interest developments in the situation and current events in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, and we express our deep concern about the repercussions of the crisis on the security, safety and stability of our countries and peoples.

We affirm the need for calm, giving priority to the language of dialogue and uniting the ranks, lifting the suffering of the Sudanese people, preserving the national state institutions, preventing their collapse, and preventing any external interference in Sudanese affairs that fuels the conflict and threatens regional peace and security.

Considering the Jeddah meetings between the Sudanese parties an important step that can be built upon to end this crisis, restore security and stability to Sudan and protect the capabilities of its people.

Sudanese army: hundreds of dead and wounded among the rebels

On Friday, the Sudanese army issued a statement saying:

After its failed attempts to seize power by force in the country’s capital, the rebel militia tried to attack the leadership of the (16th) Infantry Division, Nyala. Our forces confronted them with force and achieved heavy losses to the enemy, hundreds of dead and wounded, and the destruction of dozens of armed vehicles and the elimination of a large number of snipers, and the rest of them are being hunted down.

Our forces struck gatherings of the rebel militia in southern Omdurman, central Khartoum and Bahri, inflicting dozens of deaths and injuries on the rebels and destroying a number of armed vehicles.

Large numbers of rebels have fled to the west of the country on civilian vehicles stolen from citizens and loaded with loot. The rebels are trying to compensate for the escape with attempts to recruit young people in the capital in return for inducements with large sums of money.

The rebel militia continues to practice its terrorist behavior of terrorizing citizens, seizing their homes by force, looting property and systematically sabotaging public facilities.

Our forces are carefully monitoring the enemy’s movements inside the capital, and we confirm their full readiness to deal decisively with the observed intentions of the enemy.

According to witnesses, on Friday, air strikes targeted areas in eastern Khartoum, and they heard the sound of anti-aircraft weapons used by the Rapid Support Forces.

The Bahri and East Nile regions, on the other side of the Nile in front of Khartoum, were subjected to air raids last night and on Friday morning.