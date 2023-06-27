The Rapid Support Forces published a statement saying: “In appreciation and respect for human rights law and international humanitarian law, and in continuation of its initiatives in these blessed days, the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces decided to release 100 prisoners.”

She added: “The decision to release the prisoners comes in appreciation of the holiday circumstances and taking into account the humanitarian aspects, and it is an opportunity in which we renew our call to the honorable armed forces to align themselves with the choice of the people, who aspire to restore democratic civil rule, in a country that preserves its freedom and human dignity.”.

This comes after the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hemedti”, announced a “unilateral” truce in Sudan for two days..

Hamidti said in a recorded message, on Monday night, that the truce includes the two days of the Arafa stand and the first days of Eid al-Adha (Tuesday and Wednesday).

Despite the declaration of the unilateral armistice, clashes are still continuing intermittently in some parts of Sudan, on Tuesday.

A source told “Sky News Arabia” that the artillery shelling of the Sudanese army targeted several locations of the “quick support” stations, south of Omdurman, in the vicinity of Al-Fatihab Bridge and North Bahri..

He also heard the sound of heavy weapons in the south and east of Khartoum.

The Sudanese army did not issue an official statement commenting on the unilateral truce, which was announced by the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hamidti”.