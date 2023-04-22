The Rapid Support Forces Command said on its Facebook page: “The Rapid Support Forces denies the allegations circulating on social media about the forces storming a prison and releasing prisoners.”

She added, “The Rapid Support Forces indicate that the putschists and their collaborators among the remnants have been active in a campaign of lies and misleading rumors to cover up their defeats on the battlefield, which is an open approach that the coup group and its mouthpieces have been practicing after every failed step by weaving lies to distract the people and then move to a new scheme.”

And she continued, “The Rapid Support Forces had previously alerted, in a statement yesterday, of distributing uniforms of forces to members of the remnants to carry out criminal acts and blame the Rapid Support Forces.”

Despite the Rapid Support Forces and the army announcing a 3-day truce on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, fighting continues in a number of Sudanese regions, at a time when international forces are calling for a long-term cessation of hostilities.