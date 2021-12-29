Home page politics

Corona rapid test © dpa / Robert Michael

Because of the rapid spread of the Corona variant Omikron in Great Britain, pharmacies are running out of free rapid tests.

London – Due to the rapid spread of the Corona variant Omikron in Great Britain, pharmacies are running out of free rapid tests. The shortage is a huge problem, especially since the demand is huge, said the head of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, Leyla Hannbeck, on Wednesday the broadcaster BBC Radio 4. Many people could not get tests. 900,000 tests are currently made available every day. This amount is nowhere near enough, said Hannbeck. “About every five minutes someone comes and asks for a test.”

The current government guidelines are the reason for the enormous demand. According to this, all people who have had contact with infected people should test themselves daily for the virus for a week. In addition, there is concern about infection of loved ones, said Hannbeck. “People are acting responsibly by getting tested, now that it’s Christmas time and the New Year is just around the corner, and everyone wants to be with family and friends.”

The free self-tests can also be ordered online. The UK Health Service Agency (UKHSA) admitted that there were always no tests due to bottlenecks. She called on people to check the order page every few hours. The Omicron variant has resulted in a huge increase in new infections in the UK. The government strongly calls for booster vaccinations. As UKHSA announced shortly before Christmas, even booster vaccinations do not seem to have a lasting effect against a symptomatic disease. There are indications that the protection wanes ten weeks after the refreshment more than with Delta. The effectiveness then decreases by 15 to 25 percent. (dpa)