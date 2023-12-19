After the nocturnal marathon in the Senate yesterday, which changed the measures of the Budget that the Prime Minister wanted to block in Parliament (the last vote on the amendments arrived at dawn, at 5.43 am), it is hoped that the same speed will also be there for the five meetings which this week will activate the technical working groups of the Automotive Development Table, established by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy at the instigation of Minister Adolfo Urso.

Key meetings because they see the participation of Stellantis, the Regions home to production plants in the auto sector, the trade unions and Anfia, which represents the sector's supply chain.

Therefore, from today to Thursday, all the working groups established during the plenary meeting of 6 December held at Mimit will meet in sequence, with the (textual) aim “of identifying actions and tools aimed at the reconversion of the supply chain and component companies, to the protection of employment and the training of human capital and to create the enabling conditions to increase the production of motor vehicles in Italy”. On paper it seems like an impossible mission because Italian governments have abandoned support for the auto industry for years. A game – it should be remembered – started by the State itself which imposed the creation of factories like that of Termini Imerese centuries ago and which then supported them for years. To the point of suddenly abandoning every type of subsidy, and therefore condemning them to oblivion. If you are a libertarian and hate this type of thing, perhaps you are right. But know that even today this is what Germany, England, many Eastern countries and – above all – France do.

In any case, here is the calendar: today, 19 December, the “Production volumes and market” and “Competitiveness and efficiency of factories” working groups will meet. The following day, Wednesday 20 December, it will be the turn of the groups on “Supply chain” and “Employment and training”. Finally, on Thursday 21 December, the technical group on “Research, development and innovation” will meet. Let's see what comes of it. Time is certainly running out. And it is no coincidence that the next meeting of the Automotive Development Table, in plenary session, is scheduled for January 2024.