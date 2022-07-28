A new study developed by scientists

ofUniversity of Chicago Medicine revealed that rapid loss of smell can be a symptom of the onset of cognitive decline and predict structural changes in brain regions affecting the Alzheimer’s disease and in dementia.

By and large we underestimate our ability to smell, but our sense of smell provides our brain with critical information, from detecting potential dangers such as smoking to recognizing the sweet smell of baked cookies.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Loss of smell and dementia: this is what the research says

In order to develop the study they were recruited 515 elderly to carry out smell screening tests in order to detect cognitive impairment early in the volunteers who participated in the research.

“This study provides another clue as to how rapid decline in smell is a really good indicator of what will eventually happen structurally in specific regions of the brain,” said the senior author. Jayant M. PintoProfessor of Surgery at the University of Chicago and ENT specialist studying olfactory and sinus diseases.

More than 6 million Americans are estimated to have Alzheimer’s disease, which is characterized by memory loss and other symptoms, such as mood swings and difficulty completing daily activities. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s, but some medications can temporarily slow symptoms.

Memory plays a vital role in our ability to recognize odors, and researchers have long known a link between smell and dementia. The plaques and tangles that characterize the tissues affected by Alzheimer's disease often appear in the olfactory and memory-associated areas before developing in other parts of the brain. It is not yet known whether this damage actually causes an individual's olfactory abilities to decline. Professor Pinto, together with his team of researchers, wanted to test whether it was possible to identify alterations in the brain related to a person's loss of smell and cognitive function over time.

“Our idea was that people with a rapidly declining sense of smell over time would be in worse shape – and more likely to have brain problems and even Alzheimer’s itself – than people who were slowly declining or maintaining a normal sense of smell, ”said Rachel Pacyna, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and lead author of the study.

The team of researchers used data from anonymous volunteers who participated in the study, from Rush University’s Memory and Aging Project (MAP), a research group started in 1997 to identify chronic conditions of aging and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

MAP participants are seniors living in retirement or senior housing communities in Northern Illinois and are tested annually for their ability to identify certain odors, cognitive function, and signs of dementia, among other health parameters . Some participants also received an MRI.

UChicago Medicine scientists revealed that a rapid decline in a person’s olfactory abilities during a period of normal cognition predicts multiple features of Alzheimer’s disease, including smaller gray matter volume in areas of the brain related to smell and memory, worse cognition, and higher risk of dementia in these older adults. Indeed, the risk of loss of olfactory abilities was similar to carrying the APOE-e4 gene, a known genetic risk factor for the development of Alzheimer’s.

The changes were most evident in the primary olfactory regions, including the amygdala and the entorhinal cortex, which is an important input for the hippocampus, a critical site in Alzheimer's disease: "We were able to show that volume and the shape of the gray matter in the olfactory and memory-associated areas of the brain of people with rapid decline in smell were smaller than in people who had less severe olfactory decline, "said Professor Pinto.

An autopsy is the gold standard for confirming if someone has Alzheimer’s, and Pinto hopes to eventually extend these findings by examining brain tissue for Alzheimer’s markers. The team also hopes to study the effectiveness of using smell tests in clinics, in ways similar to how vision and hearing tests are used, as a means of screening and monitoring older adults for signs of early dementia and to develop new treatments.

Smell tests are an inexpensive and easy-to-use tool that consists of a series of sticks that look similar to felt-tip pens. Each stick is infused with a distinct scent that people must identify from a series of four choices: “If we could identify people in their 40s, 50s and 60s who are at highest risk at first, we could potentially have enough information. to enroll them in clinical trials and develop better drugs, ”said Rachel Pacyna.

The study was limited in that the participants only received an MRI scan, which meant the team lacked data to pinpoint when structural changes in the brain began or how quickly brain regions shrunk.

“We need to take our study in the context of all the risk factors we know of Alzheimer’s, including the effects of diet and exercise,” said Pinto. “The sense of smell and the change in the sense of olfactory capabilities should be an important component in the context of a number of factors that we believe affect the brain in terms of health and aging.”

Also, since most of the participants in MAP were white, more research is needed to determine whether underrepresented populations are similarly affected. The team’s previous work has shown marked disparity by ethnicity, with African Americans facing the most severe impairment of smell function.

Previous research by Professor Pinto has carefully studied the sense of smell as an important indicator of deteriorating health in the elderly. His 2014 article revealed that older adults with no sense of smell were three times more likely to die within five years, a better predictor of death than a diagnosis of lung disease, heart failure, or cancer.